Hoarding collapse toll rises to 14

- The death toll in the Mumbai hoarding collapse incident has risen to 14 while 75 others are injured, civic officials said on Tuesday as rescue and search operations continued a day after the tragedy
- Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident
- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it would take down the remaining billboards on the GRP land where the hoarding collapsed
- The 120 x 120 square feet illegal hoarding fell on to a petrol station in the Ghatkopar area during a dust storm and unseasonal rain that lashed Mumbai on Monday. PTI
The Central Railway authorities have directed all its five divisions to conduct an audit of all such structures in their respective zones.
