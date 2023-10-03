Hospital deaths: Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded facility clean toilet and urinals; video goes viral

PTI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, October 3

Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Tuesday made the acting dean of the government hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients have died in 48 hours, clean a dirty toilet and urinals, a video of which has gone viral.

Amid outrage over the deaths, including of 12 infants, from September 30 to October 2, the Hingoli MP visited Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital and took stock of the situation.

“You don’t have simple mugs (in the toilet) and you shout at people who don’t use toilets. Do you (doctors and the dean) behave similarly at your home?” Patil can be heard saying.

He then asked a doctor to get another bucket. “Do you have only one bucket in this medical college?” Patil asked.

The video shows Patil handing a broom to the acting dean, S R Wakode, and making him clean a toilet and wall-mounted urinals.

“The government spends crores but I am pained to see the situation here. The toilets have not been cleaned for months. The toilets in the wards of the hospital are locked. No water is available in toilets,” Patil, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, told a news channel.

“I went to the office of the dean where I saw that the wash basin is broken and the tap has no water,” he said.

Patil said he would request the chief minister to order the registration of cases against these people who draw salaries from the government but are negligent in work.

The chief minister has said that the state government had taken the deaths at the Nanded hospital very seriously and assured appropriate action after a detailed inquiry. He denied the shortages of medicines and staff.

#Maharashtra #Shiv Sena