Hotels move Bombay High Court against dry day on June 4

Mumbai: An association of owners of hotels, restaurants and bars on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court, challenging the orders passed by the Mumbai city and suburban Collectors, declaring the entire day of June 4, when the votes of the Lok Sabha elections will be counted, as a dry day. A dry day means the purchase and consumption of alcohol are completely restricted at stores, restaurants and other places.

Eight booked for distributing sarees

Ballia (UP): A village head and seven others were booked here allegedly for trying to influence the voters by distributing sarees, the police said on Tuesday. The incident came to light when a video of the alleged distribution turned up on social media. The video showed sarees being distributed to several women in Haibatpur village on May 18, DSP Gaurav Kumar said.

100% polling at two booths in Jhansi

Jhansi: Two polling booths in the Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency, where elections were held on May 20, have recorded 100 per cent voter turnout, officials said on Tuesday. All 375 voters (198 men, 177 women) at booth number 277 in Saulda cast their votes. Similarly, at booth number 355 in Bamhora Nagal village, all 441 registered voters (235 men, 206 women) exercised their franchise. Both booths are located in Lalitpur district.

Apologise for Patra’s remarks: Cong to PM

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the party’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra’s “Lord Jagannath” remarks and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apology. On Monday, Patra had said that “Lord Jagannath is a devotee of PM Modi”. He, however, later clarified that it was a slip of tongue and that he wanted to say the PM was an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath.

Nadda, Yogi to hold rallies in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: BJP president JP Nadda, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma will address poll rallies in Odisha on May 23, a senior party leader said on Tuesday. While Nadda will address rallies at Karanjia, Dhamnagar, Barchana and Balikuda; Yogi do so at Chilika and Kulia. Sarma will address election rallies at Deogarh, Barbil, Choudwar and Baramba.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Mumbai