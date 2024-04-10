Households slowly sinking into debt: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

Stating that “alarm bells” are ringing in the Indian economy, the Congress on Tuesday claimed that stagnant wages and high inflation are pushing households into debt by forcing people to take loans for meeting their daily expenses.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also stressed that the Congress’ ‘Nyay Patra’ (manifesto) is a direct response to the “failures” of the government.

He said the latest report from a leading financial services company shows the devastating impact that Modi’s policies have had on Indian households.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Inflation #Jairam Ramesh