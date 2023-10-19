 How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers : The Tribune India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot

PTI

New Delhi, October 19

A hand tattoo, a wireless set stolen from a policeman and CCTV footage helped Delhi Police crack the case of killing of IT professional Jigisha Ghosh and it eventually led the investigators to the killers of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, officials said on Wednesday.

Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla and Baljeet Malik, who were arrested for murdering Ghosh in 2009, later confessed to their involvement in Vishwanathan's murder in 2008.

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted four men -- Kapoor, Shukla, Malik and Ajay Kumar - of an organised crime syndicate of murder and other offences for the killing of Vishwanathan.

The court also convicted fifth accused Ajay Sethi under Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) provisions for conspiring to abet, aid or knowingly facilitate organised crime and for receiving the proceeds of organised crime.

Following the confessional statements of the trio, the Delhi Police arrested Ajay Kumar and Ajay Sethi and booked all five for killing Vishwanathan in the wee hours of September 30 in 2009 when she was returning home from work.

Ghosh was looted and murdered on March 18, 2009.

"The murder case of Jigisha was solved two-three days after her body was recovered from Suraj Kund area in Faridabad. We had got the first lead from a CCTV footage where we found one of the accused had a tattoo on his hand, while shopping using Jigisha's debit card. Another carried a wireless set and wore a cap," Atul Kumar Verma who was the investigating officer of the case told PTI.

Then the officers worked meticulously on Delhi Police's human intelligence network and soon, the police team reached the residence of Malik in Masoodpur. Kapoor and Shukla were arrested subsequently.

Malik had his name inked on his hand while Kapoor used to a carry a wireless set which he had snatched from a police officer.

"They revealed that they abducted Jigisha from near her house in Vasant Vihar and later killed and dumped her body after looting her. They also did shopping using her debit cards," Verma said.

Verma was leading a team of officials from Vasant Vihar police station.

"We were a bit shocked when Ravi Kapoor revealed that they had committed the murder of another girl on Nelson Mandela Marg, which is not far from Vasant Vihar," said Verma. He also said two other associates - Ajay Kumar and Ajay Sethi - were involved in that murder.

The then Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), HGS Dhaliwal, immediately set up another team of officers and appointed then ACP Bhisham Singh to look into both the murder cases.

Singh told PTI, "Since we had only the confession of the accused for Soumya murder case, the major challenge before us was to collect forensic evidence as well."

Detailing the night when Vishwanathan was killed, police said Kapoor drove a Maruti Wagon R car and Shukla sat next to him. Malik and Kumar occupied the rear seat. All of them were drunk, the police said.

"On September 30, a car zoomed past their vehicle. It was a Maruti Zen which Soumya was driving back to her home in Vasant Kunj. She was returning from TV Today's office then located at Videocon Tower in Karol Bagh," another officer, OP Thakur, who was among the investigators, said.

On seeing a woman driver overtaking them and that she was alone, they increased the speed of their vehicle and came closer to her vehicle.

First they tried to waylay her, and when she did not stop her car, Kapoor opened fire at Vishwanathan's vehicle. The bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot.

Vishwanathan's car stopped after ramming into a divider.

"All the accused fled from the spot but 20 minutes later returned to see her condition. When they saw police personnel, they ran away," the officer said.

"We are satisfied today. The conviction has happened basically due to three reasons - weapon of offence which was recovered from the accused, the forensic sketch of the spot and the sequence of incident matched with the confession statement of the accused," Singh said.

