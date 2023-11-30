How banned rat-hole mining found lives at end of tunnel

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Silkyara, November 29

In a groundbreaking rescue operation spanning 17 intense days, Munna Qureshi and Feroze Qureshi, associated with a team of 12 rat-hole-miners from Delhi, emerged as the heroes who successfully extricated 41 trapped workers from the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel.

Led by Munna and Wakeel , the team of skilled rat-hole miners which included Feroze Qureshi, Nasir Khan, Irshad Ansari, Rashid Ansari, Naseem Malik, Monu Kumar, Jatin, Devender Kumar, Ankur, and Saurabh defied the odds to rescue lives using their unique expertise.

They achieved the miraculous feat by employing the rat-boring technique, providing a new identity to their profession. Munna Qureshi, sharing the poignant moment of meeting the rescued workers, said: “As soon as they (trapped wokers) saw me, they showered all their love on me. They gave me a chocolate and expressed their willingness to give even their lives for me, but I told them I need their love.”

The rat-hole miners faced a considerable challenge as the method had lost recognition and was deemed risky following a National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban in 2014. However, the team’s recognition skyrocketed internationally as they completed the horizontal drilling and inserted a 900mm diametre pipe to create a passage for the trapped workers, who were stuck behind a 60-metre heap of rubble in the tunnel.

The rat-miners’ swift action became crucial after the US-made auger drilling machine failed to drill beyond 46.8 metres. In less than 24 hours, they drilled up to 60 metres, demonstrating their unique skill set.

Wakeel Hasan, the team leader, shared the emotional impact of their efforts, “Some of the workers even kissed and hugged them as it was like giving new life to someone.”

This heroic act not only saved lives but also revitalised the stature of rat-hole mining, showcasing its potential for life-saving missions despite its challenging conditions.

Drilled up to 60 metres in less than 24 hrs