 How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra

How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra

The student's murder and the letter warning of more such killings had sent terror among the school inmates and the school administration

How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra

it was learnt the prime accused had allegedly physically and sexually abused the deceased boy previously.



IANS

Vijayawada, December 2

The sensational midnight abduction and murder of a nine-year-old student of a tribal welfare residential school in Eluru district by two students of the same school shocked Andhra Pradesh recently.

The accused, both students of class 10, not only killed the boy studying in class 4, but also left a letter in his hand threatening more such murders.

“Whoever wants to live, go away from here because these kinds of things will keep happening from now on,” one of the accused wrote in Telugu.

They kept the letter to divert the course of attention but the handwriting proved to be a vital clue for the police and ultimately led to their arrest.

The gruesome murder of nine-year-old Gogula Akhil Vardhan Reddy had rocked Government ST Residential School in Puli Ramannagudem, a forest area in Buttayagudem ‘mandal' (bock) of Eluru district in July.

The boy was found murdered near the hostel on the school premises. The body of the victim had contusion marks around the neck and a small scratch near the right eye.

Son of daily wagers, he belonged to a village about 5 km from the school. His elder brother is also studying at the same school in class 6.

The family belonged to the Konda Reddi tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Andhra Pradesh.

The student's murder and the letter warning of more such killings had sent terror among the school inmates and the school administration. Police had formed 10 teams to crack the case.

Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora, who also holds the tribal welfare portfolio, visited the school.

He handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia to the parents of the deceased and assured a job to the boy's father in a government department on outsourcing basis and a housing plot to the family.

The murder was initially suspected to be the handiwork of some outsider. The police also focussed on the role of teachers and other employees. However, the police investigations revealed the shocking truth that two students of the same school committed the ghastly crime.

The accused, both aged 15, plotted and executed the abduction and murder of the victim. Wearing masks, they gained entry into the hostel around midnight.

One of the accused entered the room through the window, which had no grills, and opened the latch of the main door to facilitate the other boy to enter the room. Before entering the hostel, they switched off the power supply.

The accused carried the boy away and strangled him to death on the school campus located opposite the hostel block.

Police matched the handwriting in the letter found with the handwriting of students and began questioning the suspect. He tried to run away and finally confessed that he, along with another boy, committed the murder.

“The two juveniles in conflict with law confessed that they killed the hostel inmate due to personal dispute,” said Eluru Superintendent of Police (SP) D. Mary Prasanthi.

“They left a letter in the hands of the deceased to divert the course of investigation,” she said.

The SP did not reveal what was personal about the dispute that had led to the murder.

However, it was learnt the prime accused had allegedly physically and sexually abused the deceased boy previously.

When the victim rejected his proposal for sexual favour, the prime accused with another classmate plotted the murder and executed it.

The case highlights that teenagers are committing murders not just in cities and towns but even in remote places.

Police officials say teenagers studying in residential schools away from their families need proper counselling to ensure that they don't develop bad habits.

#Andhra Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

2
Himachal

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC-in-C, Army Training Command

3
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

4
Diaspora

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

5
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

6
India

Grounded for years, IAF set to overhaul Mi-26 copters at Chandigarh airbase with Russian assistance

7
Sports

Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence over 'controversial' act of resting feet on World Cup trophy

8
India COP28 Summit 2023

PM Modi launches initiative focusing on generating green credits through plantation on degraded wasteland

9
Sports

Axar Patel shines as India beat Australia by 20 runs to claim series

10
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill radiates joy in latest picture with grandparents

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Three Vistara flights diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad due to low visibility at Delhi airport

Low visibility forces diversion of over 15 Delhi-bound flights

Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi diverts t...

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...

How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra

How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra

The student's murder and the letter warning of more such kil...


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Three Vistara flights diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad due to low visibility at Delhi airport

Low visibility forces diversion of over 15 Delhi-bound flights

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered