Human dignity at core of Ashwani Kumar’s 7th book

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

Preservation of human dignity is at the core of former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar’s seventh book, “A Democracy in Retreat”, set for Wednesday release by former Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

Release on Dec 20 Former Vice-Prez Ansari to release book on Wednesday

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra guest of honour at event

Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur and former Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra will be guests of honour on the occasion. Across 32 chapters featuring a collection of his articles on defining events of our times (2020-21 farmers’ agitation, 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, among others), the author makes a compelling case for commitment to human dignity, which, he says, is not suborned by lickspittle institutions.

“The meditations encased in the book were borne out of unhurried reflections in the last two years on the state of democracy and the nation generally. The pieces are not a censure of an individual or of particular politics or policies. The book seeks to demonstrate the inadequacies of our political system in addressing the grave challenges that we face in common,” says Kumar.

#Democracy