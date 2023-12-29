Human error caused Nepal plane crash that killed all 72 fliers in Jan: Report

KATHMANDU, December 28

A Yeti Airlines crash in Nepal that killed 72 persons, including five Indians, almost a year ago was caused by the pilots mistakenly cutting power leading to an aerodynamic stall, a report issued by a government-appointed investigation panel on Thursday said.

Yeti Airlines’ 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara on January 15 in one of Nepal’s worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

Abhisekh Kushwaha (25), Bishal Sharma (22), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), Sonu Jaiswal (35) and Sanjaya Jaiswal (26) of India were among the 72 persons on board when the plane crashed.

Dipak Prasad Bastola, an aeronautical engineer and a member of the investigating panel, said due to lack of awareness and standard operating procedures, the pilots had put the condition levers, which control power, in the feathering position, instead of selecting the flap lever. This made the engine “run idle and not produce thrust”, Bastola said. “But due to its momentum, the aircraft flew for up to 49 seconds before hitting the ground.” ATR is based in France and the plane’s engines were manufactured in Canada by Pratt & Whitney Canada. The European Union has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns. — Agencies

