 Hybrid ganja, other drugs worth Rs 3.5 crore seized by Gujarat cops : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Hybrid ganja, other drugs worth Rs 3.5 crore seized by Gujarat cops

Hybrid ganja, other drugs worth Rs 3.5 crore seized by Gujarat cops

Drugs hidden in suspected couriers originating from US, UK, Canada were ordered through social media

Hybrid ganja, other drugs worth Rs 3.5 crore seized by Gujarat cops

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Ahmedabad, June 22

Hybrid ganja and other suspected drugs worth around Rs 3.50 crore hidden in items such as baby toys and diapers were seized from parcels dispatched from countries such as the United States of America, United Kingdom and Canada, the Gujarat Police said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and efforts were on to nab five persons based in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, an official said.

He said drugs hidden in suspected couriers originating from the USA, Canada and the UK were ordered through social media, including Telegram, as well as the dark web and were paid for in crypto currencies deposited in bank accounts located abroad, he said.

A search operation involving the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and the Customs Department was conducted on Friday and 58 couriers sent from abroad were segregated after they were found to contain drugs such as hybrid ganja and kratom, a police statement said.

“Hybrid ganja weighing 11.6 kg and estimated to cost Rs 3.48 crore in the international markets, and 60 bottles of liquid kratom extract worth Rs 72,000 were found hidden in toys, baby diapers, story books, chocolates, jackets, speakers, vitamin candy, etc. The help of sniffer dogs was taken to segregate suspected parcels,” the statement said.

Explaining the modus operandi, the official said peddlers would contact the delivery agent to say the address given in the courier has changed and it should now be delivered at the new changed address.

He said Ahmedabad Crime Branch had alerted Surat police, which seized drugs worth Rs 28 lakh sent similarly through courier in a separate operation.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad #Canada #England #Gujarat #Social Media #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

3
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

4
Comment THE GREAT GAME

Why Delhi is shaken and stirred

5
Entertainment

Actor Pavithra Gowda had beaten up Renukaswamy with slippers, police say in remand note

6
Chandigarh

Bank guard shoots dead 28-year-old in Majra following altercation

7
India

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

8
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

9
Punjab

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year

10
Punjab

Punjab farmers planning to resume Delhi march

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to ensure fair conduct of exams

NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to reform exam process, review NTA

The panel will evaluate existing data security processes and...

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...

Canada stumbles over question on how Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, accounts frozen before his death is now being honoured

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...

Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained

Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained

A huge police force was deployed on Saturday to avert any un...

UAPA tribunal confirms ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League J-K faction

UAPA tribunal confirms ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League J-K faction

Founded by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani,...


Cities

View All

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Galliara around Golden Temple suffers from lack of timely maintenance, repairs

Work on restaurant-on-wheels underway at Amritsar railway station

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Chandigarh Congress protests NEET irregularities

Chandigarh MC notice to religious places: AAP, Congress playing with sentiments, says BJP

Mohali: Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Power theft dents exchequer by ~1,800 cr a year

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year