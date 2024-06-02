Hyderabad ceases to be common capital of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

PTI

Hyderabad, June 2

Hyderabad, one of the bustling metropolitan cities of the country, ceased to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from Sunday as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Beginning June 2, Hyderabad will be the capital city of Telangana only.

Hyderabad was made the capital city of the two states for 10 years when the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh was carried out in 2014.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014.

“On and from the appointed day (June 2), Hyderabad in the existing State of Andhra Pradesh, shall be the common capital of the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh for such period not exceeding ten years,” said the AP Reorganisation Act.

“After expiry of the period referred to in sub-section (1), Hyderabad shall be the capital of the State of Telangana and there shall be a new capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh,” it added.

The formation of Telangana State was fulfilment of a decades-long demand when the statehood was realized on June 2, 2014 following the passage of AP Reorganisation bill in Parliament in February, 2014.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had last month told officials to take over, after June 2, buildings like the Lake View government guest house in Hyderabad which were given to Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years.

Despite ten long years after separation, several issues such as bifurcation of assets are still unresolved between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Telangana government sought to discuss issues related to bifurcation at a cabinet meeting, but it did not happen as the Election Commission allegedly did not give nod to it in view of the model of conduct for Lok Sabha polls.

