Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur flight turns around after mid-air technical snag

Hyderabad, June 20
A Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Airlines flight that took off during the wee hours of Thursday from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here made a turn around after the pilot noticed a technical snag in the engine in mid-air.
According to airport sources, Flight MH 199 carrying 138 passengers took off at 12.45 am but landed back after some time due to technical reasons.
The flight was scheduled to take off at 12.15 am.
Details are awaited.
