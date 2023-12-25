I have severed all ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with the sport, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

ANI

New Delhi, December 25

BJP MP and former wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday said he had severed all ties with the sport and his upcoming meeting with Union Home Minister Amit would have nothing to do with it.

His remark assumes significance as on Sunday the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs issued an official release saying it had suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) along with its newly elected chief and other office-bearers.

The decision of the Sports Ministry came close on the heels of newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh announcing the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in Gond district of Uttar Pradesh by the end of the year.

The Sports Ministry termed the decision "hasty" and a "complete disregard to the sports code".

Bhushan held a press conference later in the day saying, "Sanjay Singh is not my relative. I have withdrawn myself from wrestling affairs of the country."

On Monday, he reaffirmed that he had broken all ties with the sport and wouldn't be involved with activities related to the sport.

"Whatever I had to say, I said on Sunday. I have taken retirement from wrestling administration and have nothing to do with the sport anymore. As far as meeting Amit Shah is concerned, if it happens, we will not discuss wrestling. Sanjay Singh should do his work. I am doing mine. The wrestling issue is between the government and the elected federation. I have nothing to do with this," Brij Bhushan told reporters.

#BJP #Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh