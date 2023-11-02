I-T dept conducts searches at Telangana Congress candidate Laxma Reddy's residence

PTI

Hyderabad, November 2

The Income Tax Department officials are carrying out searches at the residence of Congress leader K Laxma Reddy here on Thursday, sources said.

Reddy is the Congress candidate for the Maheshwaram assembly segment for the November 30 assembly polls.

The Income Tax Department along with Election Commission officials are conducting the searches.

Reacting to the searches, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) official spokesperson Gouri Satish accused the ruling BRS in Telangana and the BJP-led Centre for the I-T and EC searches on the Congress candidate.

Both BRS and BJP are working together and they are trying to demoralise Congress candidates by such acts, he alleged.

"BRS and the BJP are only one party. Both are planning on how to control Congress. People have decided to support the Congress party in the November 30 assembly elections in Telangana and they (BRS and BJP) are unable to digest the public acceptance and hence resorting to such things," he alleged.

"On behalf of Congress we are warning the BRS and BJP leaders not to do such things," Satish said.

The people of Telangana should be aware that BRS and BJP are "two sides of the same coin", he said.

The officials are also conducting raids on the premises of Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy since morning in the city.

