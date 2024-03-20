I-T searches at properties linked to RJD MLA Shambhu Nath Yadav in Bihar’s Buxar

Buxar, March 20
Income Tax officers searched properties linked to RJD MLA Shambhu Nath Yadav in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday, officials said.
Yadav, the MLA of Brahampur, is considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad.
The searches were linked to a tax evasion case allegedly involving the legislator, officials said, refusing to share any details.
Among the places being searched is his residence in the Chakki area of Brahampur, they said.
Despite repeated attempts, Yadav could not be reached for comment.
The RJD claimed that the BJP was afraid of it, and the searches were a result of it.
“The BJP uses ED, CBI and the I-T Department against RJD leaders. It is evident that the rulers in Delhi are afraid of RJD and its leaders, that’s why they are using central agencies against us,” party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary alleged.
