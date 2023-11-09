I-T searches at residences, offices of Congress candidate Srinivas Reddy in Telangana

Hyderabad, November 9
Ahead of November 30 assembly polls, the Income Tax department officials on Thursday carried out searches at the residences and offices of Congress candidate P Srinivas Reddy here and in Khammam, sources said.
Reddy is contesting from Palair assembly segment in Khammam District and was scheduled to file his nomination papers on Thursday. Followers of the Congress leader raised slogans protesting the searches in Khammam.
Talking to mediapersons, Reddy said searches began at 5.05 am by “hundreds” of officials with the help of police.
“I know that this kind of searches will be carried out against me. These searches are being carried out on the advice of BRS, which is BJP's B Team. I said the same thing in my Yesterday's press conference. I wanted to file nomination today. Deliberately, in order to create fear psychosis among the party workers, they are carrying out searches,” he said.
He alleged that the BRS is the “B Team” of BJP, and that the searches were being conducted at the ruling party’s behest.
The Congress leader, at a press conference, on Wednesday indicated that the Central agencies such as Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate may conduct raids aiming at him.
Reddy alleged that during the past several days, the Central agencies were focusing their ‘searches’ on Congress leaders.
The ruling BRS government in Telangana and BJP colluded in the “attacks” on Congress party leaders, he further alleged.
“I request all my followers not to resort to any activity as they (Central agencies) may trouble me and my companies also,” Reddy had said.
Last week, I-T officials searched the residences of K Laxma Reddy, Maheshwaram assembly segment Congress candidate and Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India files appeal in case of 8 former Navy personnel on death row in Qatar
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says Indian embassy in Doha ...
Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha
The draft report by the Ethics Committee states that what th...
Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur supports Lok Sabha ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra
Preneet Kaur one of the six members who voted in favour of a...
Mahua Moitra says TV channel securing access to Ethics Committee report amounts to 'serious breach of privilege'
Moitra writes that serious breach of rules took place as the...
‘Delhi to Gurugram in 7 minutes’: InterGlobe plans to launch electric air taxi service in 2026
InterGlobe-Archer plan to pursue a variety of other use case...