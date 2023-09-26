 ‘I thought of saying a lot, but...’, says judge amid SC dismay over pendency of 70 Collegium recommendations : The Tribune India

  • India
  • ‘I thought of saying a lot, but...’, says judge amid SC dismay over pendency of 70 Collegium recommendations

‘I thought of saying a lot, but...’, says judge amid SC dismay over pendency of 70 Collegium recommendations

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul says there is 7-month hiatus since something substantial was done on the recommendations which are pending and these needed basic processing only

‘I thought of saying a lot, but...’, says judge amid SC dismay over pendency of 70 Collegium recommendations

The top court was hearing a petition filed by Advocates Association of Bengaluru seeking contempt action against the Union Ministry of Law and Justice for not allegedly adhering to the timeline set by the court in a 2021 judgement. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 26

With 70 collegium recommendations “pending” with the Centre since November last, the Supreme Court on Tuesday voiced dismay over the “delay” in the appointment of judges and asked the attorney general to use his office to resolve the issue.

“Today, I am quiet because the attorney general has sought a very short time, next time I will not be quiet. Use your good office to see these issues are resolved,” Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told Attorney General R Venkataramani.

“I thought of saying a lot, but since the attorney general is only seeking seven days’ time, I’m holding myself,” said Justice Kaul, whose bench also comprised Sudhanshu Dhulia, after Venkataramani sought a week’s time to come back with instructions on the pending recommendations for judges’ appointment to the high court.

Justice Kaul said the judiciary tries to get the best talent but due to the pendency, lawyers whose names were recommended for judgeship have withdrawn their names. The way good candidates withdraw their consent to be a judge is “really worrisome”, he said, adding the apex court will monitor the appointment process at regular intervals.

The appointment of judges through the collegium system has in the past become a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre with the mechanism of judges appointing judges drawing criticism from different quarters.

“There were 80 recommendations pending until last week when 10 names were cleared. Now, the figure is 70, of which 26 recommendations are of transfer of judges, seven are reiterations, nine are pending without being returned to the collegium and one case is of appointment of the Chief Justice to a sensitive high court,” the bench said.

All these recommendations are pending since November last year, it said.

Justice Kaul said there is a seven-month hiatus since something substantial was done on the recommendations which are pending and these needed basic processing only.

“We have endeavoured to push things and monitor closely. I have told the attorney general that every 10-12 days this matter will be taken up, so that before I demit office (December 25), substantial work is done,” said Justice Kaul, who is part of the apex court collegium which looks after the appointment of judges in the top court and the high courts.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by Advocates Association of Bengaluru seeking contempt action against the Union Ministry of Law and Justice for not allegedly adhering to the timeline set by the court in a 2021 judgement.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for another petitioner NGO Common Cause, submitted a chart related to pending recommendations with the government.

He said what is more worrisome is that even after a batch of names is recommended by the collegium at one time, the government segregates it and makes selective appointments.

“This affects the morale of lawyers and as per my information, several of them have withdrawn their consents,” he added.

Justice Kaul, while agreeing with the views of Bhushan, said there are nine such names, where the government has kept the names pending without reverting them back.

“I agree that the way good candidates withdraw their consent to be a judge is really worrisome. We try to get the best talent but due to pendency, lawyers whose names have been recommended for judgeship have withdrawn their names,” Justice Kaul said, as he posted the matter for further hearing on October 9.

Senior advocate Arvind Dattar, appearing for the petitioner ‘The Advocates Association of Bengaluru’ and Bhushan said a “hard push” is needed to ensure that the Centre adheres to the timeline.

On some candidates having withdrawn their names, Justice Kaul said, “I know about one or two such great candidates due to the position I am holding. With the assurance from AG, I’ll take this matter up every 10 days.”

Bhushan urged the bench that a direction needs to be issued for compliance with its verdict in which a timeline has been fixed for clearing the recommendations of the collegium.

Justice Kaul said earlier he had asked the then Attorney General KK Venugopal to use his good office to ensure clearance of names but he was partly successful.

On February 13, the top court told the Centre to make sure that “most of what is expected is done” on issues concerning the appointment and transfer of judges as recommended by the apex court collegium.

The top court had earlier expressed displeasure over the delay in clearing recommendations for the transfer of high court judges, calling it a “very serious issue”.

During the earlier hearing in the matter on January 6, the government had told the apex court that all efforts were being made to “conform” to timelines laid down by the top court for processing the names recommended by the collegium for appointment of judges to constitutional courts.

One of the pleas in the apex court has alleged “wilful disobedience” of the time frame laid down in its April 20, 2021, order to facilitate the timely appointment of judges.

In that order, the apex court had said the Centre should appoint judges within three-four weeks if the collegium reiterates its recommendations unanimously.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

2
Haryana

Gurugram to implement GRAP rules from October 1 to check pollution, says senior civic official

3
Trending

6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report

4
Chandigarh

Head of AFT’s Chandigarh Bench transferred; Bar terms it an assault on judicial independence

5
Diaspora

Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over Nijjar killing

6
Punjab

Congress killed your desire to become CM, Bhagwant Mann's dig at Partap Bajwa after his 32 AAP MLAs in touch claim

7
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: 4-ft-deep pit on VIP Road claims biker’s life

8
World

Canada issues fresh travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution' in context of recent developments

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

10
India

Canadian Sikh protests outside Indian mission in Toronto off to a muted start

Don't Miss

View All
‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Top News

EAM Jaishankar asks UN member states not to allow ‘political convenience’ to determine responses to terrorism, extremism

EAM Jaishankar asks UN member states not to allow ‘political convenience’ to determine responses to terrorism, extremism

Asserted that the days when a few nations set the agenda and...

DGGI slaps Rs 55,000 crore tax notices to Dream11, other online gaming firms

Dream11 moves Bombay High Court against GST show cause notices

Challenges the levy of 28 per cent GST retrospectively on be...

‘I thought of saying a lot, but...’, says judge amid SC dismay over pendency of 70 Collegium recommendations

‘I thought of saying a lot, but...’, says judge amid SC dismay over pendency of 70 Collegium recommendations

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul says there is 7-month hiatus sinc...

Punjab Police issue lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Bathinda court also issues arrest warrant against former fin...

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

A former Union minister, Shahnawaz is one of the national sp...


Cities

View All

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Security beefed up ahead of Northern Zonal Council meet

SGPC holds online meeting of Int'l Sikh Advisory Board

Contaminated water supply, choked sewer irk residents

NZC meeting: Bhagwant Mann takes stock of meet arrangements in Amritsar

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet Badal used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Women protest for Rs 1,000 poll promise in Bathinda

Police 'brutality' against lawyer: Muktsar SP, CIA in-charge among 6 booked

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

AFT’s Chandigarh head transferred: Bar association terms it assault on judicial independence, abstains from work

AFT’s Chandigarh head transferred: Bar association asks members to abstain from work

Manoj Tripathi appointed BBMB chairman

Chandigarh MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

Property 'grab' case: 5-member panel report led to reinstatement of Chandigarh cops

Panjab University issue to crop up at zonal council meeting

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drills into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drill into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

Woman shot dead in Greater Noida by 2 unidentified motorcycle-borne men

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

Two men kidnap, kill friend in northeast Delhi, 1 arrested

3 held for selling stolen cars using forged papers

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

City resident nabbed with illegal weapons

Sidhupur Government Primary School building declared unsafe

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 1 held

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Minister: Civic body chief to probe overcharging at parking lots in Ludhiana

All govt hospitals to be fully automated soon, says Principal Secy

Man found dead in park not admitted to hospital: Probe

Ludhiana: ASI caught taking Rs 4K bribe

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

Patiala: House of Gurcharan Singh Tohra’s kin ‘attacked’, probe underway

Front seeks withdrawal of fee for hard copies of certificates

Businessmen hit by shifting of bus stand

College observes awareness week