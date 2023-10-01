IAF aircraft makes emergency landing in MP, all 6 persons on board safe: Police

Bhopal, October 1
An aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with six persons on board made an “emergency” landing at a village in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday due to a technical snag, a police official said.
The pilot and the five crew members are safe, Berasia police station inspector Narendra Kulaste, who was at the spot, told PTI over phone.
The incident took place at around 8.45 am, he said.
The aircraft, of IAF’s III HU unit, made the “emergency” landing in a sugarcane field near a lake in Dungariya village, nearly 60 km from the Bhopal district headquarters, he said.
The aircraft, on way to Jhansi from Bhopal, developed a technical fault, the official said.
A team of the IAF has reached the site to fix the technical problem. Another team of technicians is expected to reach Dungariya village from Nagpur shortly, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UK: Glasgow gurdwara condemns 'disorderly behaviour' of stopping Indian envoy from attending event
Says the gurdwara is open to people from all communities and...
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Cocaine worth Rs 300 crore seized in J-K's Ramban, two Punjab residents arrested
Arrested smugglers identified as Sarabjeet Singh of Jhalandh...
Pro-China Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz wins Maldives presidency
PM Modi congratulates Mohamed Muizzu
Asian Games: India win gold in men’s trap team event, women claim silver
Kynan Chenai (122) and Zoravar Sandhu (120) qualify for the ...