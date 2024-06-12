 IAF flew 1,750 sorties involving 1,000 flying hours to support Election Commission during 2024 general election : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • IAF flew 1,750 sorties involving 1,000 flying hours to support Election Commission during 2024 general election

IAF flew 1,750 sorties involving 1,000 flying hours to support Election Commission during 2024 general election

The IAF was actively involved with the task of airlifting EVMs and deploying ECI personnel on election duties

IAF flew 1,750 sorties involving 1,000 flying hours to support Election Commission during 2024 general election

The IAF was involved in five of the seven phases of elections.



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan 

Chandigarh, June 12

Transport aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force conducted about 1,750 sorties flying over 1,000 hours in support of the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the 2024 general election.

The IAF was involved in five of the seven phases of elections.

“During the general election-2024, substantial flying effort has taken place over the last few months by the medium lift helicopters like Mi-17 variants, light utility helicopters like Chetaks and the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter, Dhruv,” a defence spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

The IAF was actively involved with the task of airlifting electronic voting machines and deploying ECI personnel on election duties, as has been carried out during previous national and state elections.

The IAF played a pivotal role in extending the reach of ECI into remote corners of the country and to places where movement by road was a security concern.

The task was time bound as polling officers had to be positioned at each remote polling station within two days prior to the election date and de-inducted on the day of polling.

This herculean task was achieved through close coordination with ECI and Chief Election Commissioners (CECs) of various states through nodal officers in order to optimise utilisation of assets factoring security, weather, road connectivity, etc, the spokesperson added.

Transport and helicopter fleets of the Air Force undertake varied war and peacetime tasks. In addition to the peacetime role of sustaining forward areas by air maintenance, airlift of combat troops during domestic and international exercises, etc, a number of tasks towards nation building and aid to civil administration are also undertaken.

Helicopter assets of Indian Army and Border Security Force were also dovetailed into the overall plan towards the conduct of the elections.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Sikh man thrashed by 2 youths in Haryana; Raja Warring says 'attack result of hate speech against Punjabis by team Kangana, BJP IT cell'

2
Rajasthan

Rs 300 ‘artificial’ jewellery sold for Rs 6 crore to US woman by Jaipur man

3
J & K

Delhi man shot dead on Jammu bus was trying to warn others of terror attack

4
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig on the cards

5
Trending

Kangana Ranaut hours after sharing her thoughts on ‘obsessive work culture’, posts photos from her happy place; any guesses?

6
India

Watchman's son Mohan Charan Majhi is Odisha CM, erstwhile royal his deputy

7
J & K

Terror attack in J-K's Kathua; terrorist killed in second attack in 3 days

8
Chandigarh

Man climbs atop mobile tower in Chandigarh, demands meeting with Punjab CM over land dispute

9
Delhi

Delhi plunges into darkness following power outage; areas housing L-G secretariat and CM's house affected

10
Punjab

Dera Ballan behind AAP’s defeat in Jalandhar: MLAs’ feedback to Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

Fire in Kuwaiti building housing workers kills 35

Several Indians among 41 killed in blaze at Kuwait apartment

The fire started in a kitchen in the 6-storey building in Ma...

3 security personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Doda; suspected terrorist killed in Kathua

Terrorist, CRPF jawan killed in J-K’s Kathua; 6 security personnel injured in Doda encounter

In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...

Water scarcity: Supreme Court slams Delhi government, asks what measures it has taken against tanker mafia in city

Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia

Himachal Pradesh government tells the top court that 137 cus...

AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘gets VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month

Punjab AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘getting VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month

The Enforcement Directorate has opposed his interim bail ple...

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family seeks government help to bring back body

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

The family came to know of the death only a couple of days a...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family seeks government help to bring back body

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Two of arms smuggling gang arrested in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

Malaysia Airlines boosts connectivity in India, increases flight frequency from Amritsar to 7 times weekly

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Mental health institute in Chandigarh receives bomb threat over email

Mental health institute on Chandigarh's GMCH-32 complex receives bomb threat over email; turns out to be hoax

Chandigarh Police oppose discharge plea filed by former Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in 'molestation' case

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

Councillors stage walkout as Mayor suspends BJP’s Saurabh Joshi

Zirakpur to host Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Maan’s wedding on June 16

Water scarcity: Supreme Court slams Delhi government, asks what measures it has taken against tanker mafia in city

Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia

Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity

AAP govt planned water crisis, claims Delhi BJP chief

Ex-workers found stealing mobile tower equipment from Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, UP

Women protest outside Atishi’s house, want Rs 1,000/mth grant

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Jalandhar MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

Kulwinder Kaur has no remorse for slapping Kangana Ranaut, says brother

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: BKU members back CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

NEET aspirants seek re-exam citing flaws

New International airport ready to take off next month

New International airport ready to take off next month

Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

2 drowned youths yet to be traced

40-year-old man dies in hit-&-run

Gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh stolen from home

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

National yogasana coach training programme gets underway in Patiala