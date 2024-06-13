IAF flew 1,750 sorties to help EC in Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

Transport aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force conducted about 1,750 sorties flying over 1,000 hours in support of the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the just concluded General Election.

“During the General Election-2024, substantial flying effort has taken place over the last few months by the medium lift helicopters like Mi-17 variants, light utility helicopters like Chetaks and the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter, Dhruv,” a defence spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

The IAF was actively involved with the task of airlifting electronic voting machines and deploying ECI personnel on election duties, as has been carried out during previous national and state elections.

It played a pivotal role in extending the reach of ECI into remote corners of the country and to places where movement by road was a security concern. The task was time bound as polling officers had to be positioned at each remote polling station within two days prior to the election date and de-inducted on the day of polling.

This herculean task was achieved through close coordination with ECI and Chief Election Commissioners of various states through nodal officers in order to optimise utilisation of assets factoring security, weather, road connectivity, etc, the spokesperson added. Helicopter assets of the Army and BSF were also dovetailed into the overall plan towards the conduct of the elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Lok Sabha