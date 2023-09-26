Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 25

The first Airbus-built transport plane, C-295 MW, was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) following a formal ‘Sarv Dharm Puja’ (multi-religious ceremony) at the Hindon Air Force Station, east of Delhi, today. The medium-lift tactical aircraft is capable of taking off and landing from unprepared landing grounds.

Rajnath in a post on X said the C-295 would bolster medium-lift tactical capability of the IAF. He termed the defence and aerospace sectors as the two important pillars for making India self-reliant in the coming years.

The first IAF squadron to be equipped with the aircraft, 11 Squadron (The Rhinos), is based in Vadodara.

Tata firm to make 40 in Vadodara; first delivery in 2026, rest by 2031

Most parts, assembly components slated to be made in Hyderabad

The first plane was handed over to the IAF on September 13 at Seville, Spain. It can carry 40 paratroopers or 71 passengers, and land or take off from short runways.

India has procured 56 C-295 transport aircraft under a Rs 21,935-crore project sealed two years ago. Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its assembly line in Spain by 2025 and the subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled at Vadodara by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies. The delivery of second aircraft is due in May 2024 and the next 14 will roll out at a rate of one per month until August 2025. The electronic warfare suite is being designed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and will be fitted into all 56 planes.

The plane has a 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology. The aircraft has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and paradropping of troops and cargo.

A large number of parts, sub-assemblies and major component assemblies of its structure are scheduled to be manufactured in India.

Airbus in a statement had on September 13 said production of components of 40 ‘Make in India’ aircraft has already started in the main constituent assembly (MCA) facility in Hyderabad, India.

These parts will be shipped to Vadodara, where the facility is expected to be operational by November 2024.

“The first ‘Make in India’ C295 will roll out of Vadodara in September 2026,” said Airbus.

