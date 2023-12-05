IAF pilot, trainee killed in crash near Hyderabad

New Delhi, December 4
An IAF pilot and a trainee pilot were killed when a plane, a Pilatus PC 7 MK Il trainer aircraft, crashed this morning during a routine training sortie that had taken off from the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.
“It is with deep regret that the lAF confirms that both pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries,” the IAF said.
The IAF pilot who died was the instructor on board the aircraft and the other one was a trainee. No damage to any civil life or property has been reported in the crash that took place near Hyderabad.
A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
The Pilatus is a turbo prop trainer plane.
