IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, June 14
The Indian Air Force plane carrying the mortal remains of the 45 Indians who died in the Kuwait fire landed at Kochi on Friday morning.
It will later leave for Delhi.
The IAF C-130 J took off from Kuwait. The Indian embassy in Kuwait posted the details on X.
Among the dead 23 people are from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three each from Andhra Pradesh and UP, two from Odisha, one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana.
The mortal remains will be handed over to state government representatives in Kochi and Delhi.
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is on board the flight. He had arrived in Kuwait on Thursday to coordinate with the Kuwait government the early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased as well as ensure the well-being of those injured.
Of the 176 Indian workers in the Kuwaiti housing facility, 33 have been admitted to hospitals, 45 have died and the rest are reportedly safe, the Indian Embassy said.
Singh, on his arrival in Kuwait, visited five hospitals -- Adan, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Jaber, Farwaniya and Jahra -- and interacted with the injured Indians.
