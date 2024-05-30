IAF Rafales join in US for 4-nation exercise

New Delhi, May 30
An Indian Air Force contingent of eight Rafale fighter jets will take part in a two-week ( May 30 – June 14) advanced aerial combat training exercise ‘Red Flag’ at Alaska, US.
They will join the 3100 personal from four countries who are to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft at the exercise.
The IAF on Thursday said its team had reached the Eielson air force base of the US for the upcoming edition of the multi-national exercise Red Flag 24. A, C-17 heavy lift plane and an IL-78 mid-air refueller is part of the IAF contingent.
Enroute the jets were refuelled mid-air by the IL-78 air-to-air refuellers. The Rafale jets took a transatlantic flight with staging halts at Greece and Portugal.
The exercise is to be hosted by the Pacific Air Forces of the US and primary flight operations would be over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex.
“It is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment,” a US statement said.
This was expected to enable joint combined forces to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability.
Red Flag-Alaska training spans from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. The exercises can be adapted to integrate various forces into a realistic threat environment using the more than 77,000 square miles of airspace in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, which is the largest combat training range in the world.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Remove Modi ghataghat, your engines will move khatakhat’: Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's SBS Nagar
The Congress leader says Constitution is not a book and is a...
PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Army, police clash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked
A group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territ...
Porsche crash: Teen’s blood samples were replaced with those of woman, Pune cops tell court
According to police, the minor driver was drunk at the time ...