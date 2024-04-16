IAF scouts for medium range air defence radars that have inbuilt drone detection capability

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, April 16

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is scouting for advanced medium range surveillance radars that would be deployed at various strategic locations to beef up its air defence capabilities, including countering the threat from drones.

The IAF is looking at procuring radars through indigenous sources that have a primary detection range of at least 200 km and a secondary detection range of over 300 km, which is more than the estimated detection range of similar radars in service.

The radars should be 4D Active Phased Array System with integrated Identify Friend and Foe (IFF) system capable of providing high quality air situation picture with 360-degree coverage under tough environmental conditions including capability of deployment at altitudes over 16,000 feet,” a request for information issued by the IAF on April 15 states.

The main radar system would operate on the S-band frequency within the approved defence band, but would also be required to have an X-band radar co-mounted with the main antenna for detection of drones.

The IAF wants the radar system to be vehicle mounted and capable of high mobility in all types of terrain, as well as be air transportable along with its associated equipment by the C-17 class heavy-lift aircraft.

The radars are also required to be compatible for integration into the IAF’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) in real time with no loss of data.

IACCS connects all of space, air and ground surveillance and communication assets of the Air Force to provide total situational awareness.

Other requirements listed by IAF include an independent energy system with UPS and captive power capable of high-altitude operations, state-of-the-art operational work stations, environment adaptability from minus 30 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius with wind speed up to 125 kmph and data recording and storage.

The IAF is using different radars, including short range, long range, fire control and weapon locating, to meet different operational requirements.

Several variants of medium range radars are already in service, which include the indigenously developed Indra I and II, Rohini, Ashwini and Air Defence Tactical Control Radar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force