IAF set to hold three-phase drill in N-E

New Delhi, September 30
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will validate its operational procedures and tactics in three-phase exercise in the Northeast.
India-Singapore maritime drill concludes
- The navies of Singapore and India have concluded maritime bilateral exercise SIMBEX at Singapore
- INS Ranvijay, INS Kavaratti, INS Sindhukesari and long-range maritime patrol aircraft P-8I participated in the event. It was the 30th edition of the exercise
- First conducted in 1994, the three-decade-old annual exercise kicked off on September 21. TNS
The IAF’s Eastern Command will carry out the drills in the air space over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Assam. These are aimed at validating the standard operating procedures. Fighter jets like Rafale and Sukhoi 30MKI will participate in the exercise, along with heavy-lift copters Chinook, medium-lift copters Mi17, armed copters and UAVs. Drills will be carried out over two weeks in three slots — from October 5 to 19, November 2 to 16 and December 7 to 21.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case