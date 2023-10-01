IAF set to hold three-phase drill in N-E

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 30

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will validate its operational procedures and tactics in three-phase exercise in the Northeast.

India-Singapore maritime drill concludes The navies of Singapore and India have concluded maritime bilateral exercise SIMBEX at Singapore

INS Ranvijay, INS Kavaratti, INS Sindhukesari and long-range maritime patrol aircraft P-8I participated in the event. It was the 30th edition of the exercise

First conducted in 1994, the three-decade-old annual exercise kicked off on September 21. TNS

Navy personnel of Singapore and India. ANI

The IAF’s Eastern Command will carry out the drills in the air space over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Assam. These are aimed at validating the standard operating procedures. Fighter jets like Rafale and Sukhoi 30MKI will participate in the exercise, along with heavy-lift copters Chinook, medium-lift copters Mi17, armed copters and UAVs. Drills will be carried out over two weeks in three slots — from October 5 to 19, November 2 to 16 and December 7 to 21.

