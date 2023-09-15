IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, September 15
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex decision-making body of the Ministry of Defence, on Friday okayed the acquisition of 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets with associated equipment from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
The HAL produces the Russian-origin twin-engines Sukhoi. In all, 272 Sukhois have been inducted into the Indian Air Force in batches since 1998. The 12 additional planes are to tide over the shortfall caused by crashes and to address the failing number of fighter jet squadrons.
The DAC, in all accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN)—it’s the first step of the tendering process—for nine capital acquisition proposals of approximately Rs 45,000 crore.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
All these procurements will be made from Indian vendors.
To enhance protection, mobility, attack capability and increased survivability of mechanised forces, the DAC accorded the AoN for procurement of Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMV) and Integrated Surveillance and Targeting System (ISAT-S). The DAC cleared AoN for procurement of High Mobility Vehicle (HMV) Gun Towing Vehicles for swift mobilisation and deployment of artillery guns and radars.
The DAC also approved procurement of Next Generation Survey Vessels for the Indian Navy which will greatly enhance its capabilities in performing Hydrographic Operations.
The DAC also accorded AoN for proposals of the Indian Air Force which included avionic upgradation of Dornier aircraft to improve the accuracy and reliability for operations. The procurement of Dhruvastra short range air-to-surface missile as a potent indigenous precision guided weapon for indigenously built ALH Mk-IV helicopters has been cleared by the DAC, the MoD said.
