 Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-changer for forces

Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Courtesy: IAF



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 12

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today laid the foundation stone of Indian Air Force’s fourth full-fledged operating base in Ladakh, the Union Territory that shares the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

Fortifying China frontier

  • Nyoma’s existing mud-paved runway is being used by helicopters and special operations planes such as C-130J
  • It will have paved runway for fighter jet base that can launch and recover planes and carry out minor maintenance jobs
  • IAF currently has an operational base at Leh and full-fledged bases at Kargil and Thoise (base of Siachen)
  • It also has a semi-paved strip at Daulat Beg Oldie and two other mud-paved landing grounds at Chushul and Fukche

The IAF currently has an operational base at Leh and full-fledged bases at Kargil and Thoise (base of Siachen). The fourth one will be at Nyoma on the banks of the Indus, around 180 km south-east of Leh at an altitude of 13,700 feet.

“This airfield, which will be one of the world’s highest, will prove to be a game-changer for the armed forces,” said the minister.

Defence Minister unveils 90 BRO projects

Rajnath unveiled 90 BRO projects, costing Rs 2,941 cr, across 10 states and UTs at an event to inaugurate 422.9 m Devak Bridge on the Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in Samba, Jammu. He also inaugurated 500m Nechiphu Tunnel on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal.

Apart from these, the IAF has a semi-paved strip at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) in sub-sector north of Ladakh and two other mud-paved landing grounds at Chushul and Fukche. “History of the conflict with China-1962”, released for “restricted” circulation by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in March 1993, says AN-12 planes flew from Chandigarh and landed AMX tanks at Chushul in October 1962. Transport planes Fairchild C-119G, known as ‘Packet’ and stationed at Jammu and Pathankot, also flew sorties to Chushul.

Since then, China has built infrastructure on its side of the LAC and both Chushul and Fukche, being close to the LAC, are within the eyesight of Chinese observers, rendering these useful for emergency purposes only.

Nyoma is a natural flat area and is being used by helicopters and special operations planes such as C-130J that can land on the existing mud-paved runway.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under the Ministry of Defence, will complete the Rs 214 crore project to have full-fledged paved runway for a fighter jet base that can launch and recover planes and also carry out minor maintenance jobs. The BRO has been tasked with completing the project in two years.

The site is spread over 1,235 acres, where a 2.7-km runway with allied military infrastructure will come up.

After the military stand-off with China along the LAC in April 2020 and the subsequent clashes at Galwan in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, a major air effort was launched using these existing bases of the IAF.

Over 68,000 Army soldiers, around 90 tanks, nearly 330 BMP infantry combat vehicles, radar systems, artillery guns and other equipment were airlifted by the IAF after the clashes as part of the rapid deployment along the LAC.

The IAF deployed its Su-30 MKI and Jaguar jets for round-the-clock surveillance and intelligence gathering on enemy build-up and added Rafale and MiG 29 jets.

#China #Indian Air Force #Ladakh #Pakistan #Rajnath Singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

2
Chandigarh

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

3
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

4
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

5
Chandigarh

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

6
Diaspora

2 Sikh youths sentenced for their role in murder of Canadian man

7
Sports

India march into Asia Cup final with 41-run win over Sri Lanka

8
Haryana

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, Rajasthan police take custody

9
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

10
J & K

Army jawan killed, terrorist gunned down in J-K encounter, army dog dies protecting handler

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says 'it's a regular person...

SC refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI

IAF to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in


Cities

View All

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 76: Bad roads, choked sewer lines plague Ward No.76 residents

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital

PPS boys shine in taekwondo

Schools to hold lectures on stubble burning