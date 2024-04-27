IAF to keep service records of personnel in DigiLocker

New Delhi, April 26
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has embarked on a transformative digital journey by integrating with the DigiLocker platform. The IAF and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to leverage DigiLocker’s secure and accessible document repository services. This integration will revolutionise the way critical service documents of IAF personnel, both serving and retired, are issued, accessed and verified digitally.
Authorised IAF departments and divisions will now be able to seamlessly upload digital records, certificates and vital documents to the national DigiLocker repository, ensuring secure storage and easy accessibility.
IAF officers will have direct access to their crucial documents such as the Certificate of Service (COS) and Service Book Officers (SBO), through their personal DigiLocker wallets, enabling convenient retrieval and verification.
The integration with DigiLocker will streamline various processes within the IAF, including the Agniveer Vayu recruitment, where the candidate’s academic document verification will be conducted digitally, enhancing transparency and credibility.
The MoU was signed between Air Vice Marshal Phillip Thomas and Akash Tripathi on behalf of MeitY.
With over 269 million registered users and a staggering 6.73 billion issued documents, DigiLocker is rapidly emerging as a national standard for digital document exchange platform.
