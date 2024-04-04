IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, April 4
An Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a “precautionary landing” during an operational sortie in Ladakh on Wednesday.
During the process of forced landing, the helicopter suffered damage due to undulating terrain and high altitude.
“Both the pilots on board are safe and have been recovered back and are now at an airbase. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause,” an IAF spokesperson said on Thursday.
The IAF imported 22 of the Apache helicopters from US company Boeing. The copter is used to attack targets on the ground and in the air.
A detachment of the copters has been deployed in Ladakh since the ongoing military stand-off with China
