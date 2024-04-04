IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 4

An Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a “precautionary landing” during an operational sortie in Ladakh on Wednesday.

During the process of forced landing, the helicopter suffered damage due to undulating terrain and high altitude.

“Both the pilots on board are safe and have been recovered back and are now at an airbase. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause,” an IAF spokesperson said on Thursday.

The IAF imported 22 of the Apache helicopters from US company Boeing. The copter is used to attack targets on the ground and in the air.

A detachment of the copters has been deployed in Ladakh since the ongoing military stand-off with China

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Ladakh