 IAF’s older surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, dies at 103 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • IAF’s older surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, dies at 103

IAF’s older surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, dies at 103

He joined the erstwhile Royal Indian Air Force in November 1939 during the Second World War

IAF’s older surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, dies at 103

Indian Air Force felicitating Sqn Ldr Majithia on his 102th birthday. File photo



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, April 16

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) oldest surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, flew into eternity at the age of 103 on Monday night at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, where he had a farm.

Born in 1920 at Simla (now Shimla), Sqn Ldr Majithia joined the erstwhile Royal Indian Air Force in November 1939 during the Second World War, during which he flew combat missions over Burma. He logged over 1,100 sorties on 13 different types of aircraft types.

One of his most important achievements as a flier was the successful landing on an unprepared airstrip in Kathmandu in April 1949, after his uncle Surjit Singh Majithia, the first Indian ambassador to Nepal, responded to that country’s request for establishing an air route.

After a rigorous selection process, he underwent basic flying training at Karachi Flying Club on Gypsy Moth aircraft. In August 1940, Majithia joined the 4th Pilot Course at the Initial Training School in Walton, Lahore, where he was awarded the best pilot trophy. He then proceeded to No.1 Flying Training School in Ambala for advanced training for six months, finally earning his wings in May 1941.

Majithia served the newly established IAF Volunteer Reserve and was assigned to No.1 Coastal Defence Flight at St. Thomas Mount in Madras. Over the next 15 months he flew Wapiti, Hart, Audax and Atlanta on coastal security missions including searching and bombing submarines and undertaking aerial patrols over the sea.

After the coastal defence flights were disbanded in 1942, he moved to the 151 Operational Training Unit at Risalpur for training on the Harvard and Hurricane aircraft. The following year he was posted to No.6 Squadron under the command of ‘Baba’ Mehar Singh, a legendary figure in the IAF.

In January 1944, he was appointed as the Flight Commander of No.3 Squadron which gave him the opportunity to fly alongside Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, then a Major, as well as Asghar Khan, who later became the Chief of the Pakistan Air Force, according to historical excerpts.

His next posting was as the Flight Commander of No.4 Squadron at Arakan, where he took part in bombing and strafing missions in the Burma theatre. Later, on recovering from illness, Majithia was posted at Air Headquarters in charge of operations.

Within two months, he was deputed on a mission to Australia that involved flying onboard a C-54 Skymaster to Perth via Colombo and Coco Islands. He served as IAF’s Liaison to Joint Chief of Staff in Australia. It was during his tenure in Australia that Majithia met Joan Sanders, a member of the Women’s Royal Australian Naval Service and the two got married in 1948.

Upon his return from Australia, Majithia retired from IAF in March 1947 and settled in Sardarnagar near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The couple had two daughters.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Shimla #Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

3
India Patanjali advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

4
Punjab

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

5
Himachal

Kangana calls Vikramaditya 'chotta pappu'; Congress minister describes Bollywood's queen as ‘badi behan'

6
India

1,016 candidates clear UPSC exam, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

7
Delhi

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

8
Punjab

‘Will spread mistrust’, Jagir Kaur on denial of Sangrur ticket to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

9
Haryana

Rohtak’s Pragati Verma secures 355th rank in UPSC exam

10
Punjab

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

18 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, days ahead of Lok Sabha poll

29 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, days ahead of Lok Sabha poll

3 security personnel suffered injuries in fierce gun-battle ...

‘Don't try to bring down the system’: Supreme Court on plea for complete cross-verification of votes with VVPAT

Supreme Court trashes idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

'We have seen what used to happen earlier when there were ba...

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

The deceased ASI has been identified as Dinesh Sharma while ...

Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanull...

Delhi L-G pens open letter to CM Kejriwal, slams government over water scarcity issues

Delhi L-G pens open letter to CM Kejriwal, slams AAP government over water scarcity issues

Saxena says many incidents over water scarcity have happened...


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

Delhi L-G pens open letter to CM Kejriwal, slams AAP government over water scarcity issues

‘My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I’m not a terrorist’: AAP shares Delhi CM's message from Tihar

Chanpreet worked for BJP also, AAP claims; slams attempts to 'tarnish' its image

NewsClick case: Requisite sanction procured to prosecute Prabir Purkayastha under UAPA, police tell court

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas