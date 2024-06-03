IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

Mumbai, June 3
A 27-year-old woman, daughter of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers, allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of a building near the Mantralaya in south Mumbai early Monday morning, police said.
Lipi, who was a law student, jumped from the building near the state secretariat at around 4 am, they said.
She was immediately taken to the GT Hospital where she was declared dead, officials said.
She was pursuing the LLB course in Sonepat, Haryana, and was anxious about her performance in academics, a senior official said.
A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which she purportedly stated that no one should be blamed for her death, the official said.
A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Cuffe Parade police station, officials said.
The deceased’s father, Vikas Rastogi, is the principal secretary in Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Department. Her mother Radhika Rastogi is also a senior IAS officer serving in the state government.
Earlier, Maharashtra cadre IAS officers Milind and Manisha Mhaiskar lost their 18-year-old son in 2017 after he jumped off a high-rise in Mumbai.
