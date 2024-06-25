IB Director gets one-year extension

New Delhi: Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka has got one year extension of tenure till June 2025. A Personnel Ministry order said Deka had been given an extension. A 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Deka was due to retire on June 30.
