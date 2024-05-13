ICMR: Label claims on packaged food can be misleading

PTI

New Delhi, May 12

Food labels on packaged items can be misleading, apex health research body ICMR has said, stressing consumers should read the information carefully to make informed and healthy choices.

It also pointed out that sugar-free foods maybe loaded with fats, while packed fruit juices may contain only 10 per cent fruit pulp. In its recently issued dietary guidelines, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said health claims on packaged food are designed to catch the consumer attention and convince them that the product is healthy.

"Though the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India has strict norms, the information presented in labels could be misleading," the dietary guidelines for Indians issued by the Hyderabad based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) under the apex health research body said recently. Giving examples, the NIN said a food product can be called 'natural' if it doesn't have added colours and flavours or artificial substances and goes through minimal processing.