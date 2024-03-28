ICMR to back 1st chemo syrup

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today said it would back Prevall, the country’s first oral chemotherapy drug for treating acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, the most common type of blood cancer afflicting children. Doctors from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, and the Advanced Centre for Training Research and Education in Cancer collaborated with IDRS Labs, Bengaluru, and developed the oral suspension of 6-mercaptopurine in India.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer #Mumbai