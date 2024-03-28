ICMR to back 1st chemo syrup

New Delhi, March 27
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today said it would back Prevall, the country’s first oral chemotherapy drug for treating acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, the most common type of blood cancer afflicting children. Doctors from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, and the Advanced Centre for Training Research and Education in Cancer collaborated with IDRS Labs, Bengaluru, and developed the oral suspension of 6-mercaptopurine in India.
