ICSE, ISC results declared, girls outshine boys

New Delhi, May 6
Girls outshone boys in the ICSE Class X and ISC Class XII board exams conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), while the pass percentage for both the classes recorded an increase.
The results were announced on Monday morning. The pass percentage for Class X is 99.47, while it is 98.19 for Class XII. Last year, the respective pass percentage was 98.94 and 96.93. “In Class X, the pass percentage of boys is 99.31 while that of girls is 99.65. Similarly, boys have achieved a pass percentage of 97.53 in Class XII, while for the girls it stood at 98.92,” said CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel.
The CISCE will not announce any merit list or toppers’ list this year to avoid unhealthy competition. The ICSE and ISC compartment examinations have been discontinued from 2024 onwards. The board has released a schedule for the improvement exams for candidates who failed to pass the test. These will be conducted in July.
