IED blast reported as C'garh goes to polls; Mizoram sees 77% turnout

New Delhi, November 7
The first phase of the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and single-phase polling in Mizoram kicked off today, inaugurating a month-long electoral process in five states.
While the voting for 20 seats out of the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly took place in the first phase, the 40-member Mizoram assembly underwent polling in a single phase.
While Chhattisgarh recorded a turnout of 71.11 per cent till 5 pm amid Maoist attacks, Mizoram saw 77.39 per cent polling. In Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-affected region, there were instances of occasional violence. In Mizoram, the voting process remained peaceful.
In Chhattisgarh, a CoBRA commando was injured in an IED blast by Naxals in Sukma district. In Kanker district, an AK-47 rifle was recovered after an encounter between Naxals and security personnel. Chhattisgarh is witnessing a direct showdown between the Congress and the BJP. — TNS
71% turnout in Chhattisgarh
- 71% turnout in Ph-1 of Chhattisgarh poll amid Naxal violence
- Polling held for 20 constituencies on Tuesday
- Of the 20 seats, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes
- A total of 223 candidates, including 25 women, in the fray
- Violence reported from Sukma, Narayanpur, Bijapur & Kanker
- Four securitymen injured in encounter in Sukma district
77% voting in Mizoram
- The Mizoram Assembly election passed off peacefully on Tuesday
- 77% of 8.57 lakh electors exercised their franchise in the state
