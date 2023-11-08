IED blast reported as C'garh goes to polls; Mizoram sees 77% turnout

New Delhi, November 7

The first phase of the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and single-phase polling in Mizoram kicked off today, inaugurating a month-long electoral process in five states.

While the voting for 20 seats out of the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly took place in the first phase, the 40-member Mizoram assembly underwent polling in a single phase.

While Chhattisgarh recorded a turnout of 71.11 per cent till 5 pm amid Maoist attacks, Mizoram saw 77.39 per cent polling. In Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-affected region, there were instances of occasional violence. In Mizoram, the voting process remained peaceful.

In Chhattisgarh, a CoBRA commando was injured in an IED blast by Naxals in Sukma district. In Kanker district, an AK-47 rifle was recovered after an encounter between Naxals and security personnel. Chhattisgarh is witnessing a direct showdown between the Congress and the BJP. — TNS

71% turnout in Chhattisgarh

71% turnout in Ph-1 of Chhattisgarh poll amid Naxal violence

Polling held for 20 constituencies on Tuesday

Of the 20 seats, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes

A total of 223 candidates, including 25 women, in the fray

Violence reported from Sukma, Narayanpur, Bijapur & Kanker

Four securitymen injured in encounter in Sukma district

77% voting in Mizoram

The Mizoram Assembly election passed off peacefully on Tuesday

77% of 8.57 lakh electors exercised their franchise in the state

Women line up to vote in Bastar. PTI

