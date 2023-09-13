IELTS One Skill retake now available for Indian test takers to help them attain best score

PTI

New Delhi, September 13

Indians harbouring dreams of going abroad to study will now be able to take a retest in one skill in English language test IELTS if they think their performance was not up to the mark the first time around, officials said on Wednesday.

Available at all eligible IELTS Computer Delivered test centres in India, ‘IELTS One Skill Retake’ enables test takers to retake any one of the four skills – Listening, Reading, Writing, or Speaking – if they did not achieve their desired score in that skill they aimed for the first time around. This feature is currently available for test takers who have opted for the Computer Delivered IELTS test.

International English Language Testing System (IELTS) One Skill Retake is currently accepted by the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency, and an increasing number of universities and institutions each month.

Warwick Freeland, Managing Director – IELTS, IDP Education, said the option will help customers achieve their best scores and support organisations to attract the right candidates.

"IELTS One Skill Retake improves fairness by providing an opportunity to retake a single skill if the test taker feels their original performance was not representative of their language proficiency level," Freeland said.

Test takers who choose an IELTS One Skill Retake will receive a second Test Report Form (TRF) with their new score that can be used for migration and study. Depending on their score, test takers can choose whether they would like to use their old or new TRF for the skill they retook.

Piyush Kumar, Regional Director - South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education, said the launch of IELTS One Skill Retake gives test takers a wonderful opportunity to achieve their study and migration goals.

"We listened to our test takers who told us that instead of having to retake the whole test, they wanted the ability to retake one skill of the IELTS test if they didn't get the score they were aspiring to on test day," Kumar said.

"IELTS One Skill Retake, which is available for both Academic and General IELTS, gives test takers in India a new option and increased flexibility as they get their plans on track. It is currently available across all 47 IELTS Computer centres in the country," he added.

