If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 22

The Supreme Court on Monday said if Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, was physically attending political events in Uttar Pradesh, it would amount to violation of his bail conditions.

On interim bail since January last year On Jan 25, 2023, the SC had granted interim bail to Ashish Mishra and directed him to leave Uttar Pradesh within a week of his release from jail and not to stay in Uttar Pradesh or Delhi while on interim bail

“If he (Ashish Mishra) is physically attending then it’s definitely a violation,” said a Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice PS Narasimha after advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing one of the victims, alleged that Ashish was attending political events and distributed tricycles at an event.

Bhushan alleged that “Ashish Mishra has participated in various functions recently and distributed tricycles in Uttar Pradesh”. “I do not know how it’s being allowed. I will file an affidavit and place documents,” Bhushan added. “I am not that foolish to violate liberty like that,” said senior advocate Siddhartha Dave on behalf of the accused, countering Bhushan’s allegations.

The Bench asked Bhushan to produce material to substantiate his allegations about violation of bail conditions by accused Ashish Mishra. It also directed the public prosecutor and the district police to take effective steps to secure the presence of witnesses so that the trial court’s time was not wasted.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3, 2021. In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were killed. It was alleged that Ashish was driving one of the cars.

