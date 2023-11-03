If Lord Krishna blesses me, I will contest next Lok Sabha elections, says Kangana Ranaut

PTI

Devbhumi Dwarka, November 3

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday hinted at entering electoral politics, saying if Lord Krishna blessed her, she would contest the next Lok Sabha election.

She was here to offer prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna.

When reporters asked her whether she would contest the next Lok Sabha election, Ranaut said, "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses me, I will fight)."

She urged the government to create a facility to allow pilgrims to visit the remains of the lost city of Dwarka that was submerged under the sea.

"I always say that Dwarka is a divine city. Everything here is amazing. Dwarkadhish is present in every particle. I become blessed when we see Him. I always try to come here as much as possible to have darshan of the Lord. But whenever I get a moment from work, I come," she told reporters.

"The city of Dwarka which is submerged in water can also be seen from above. I would like the government to have such a facility that one can go underwater and see the remains. For me, the city of Krishna is like heaven," she said.

