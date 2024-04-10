‘If we rename your locations’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hits back at China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

Adopting a tough stance against China “renaming” a few places in Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said changing names would not achieve anything and asked the neighbouring nation whether India renaming its locations would make these India’s.

Addressing a rally at Namsai in Arunachal East constituency less than two weeks before the state votes in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Rajnath said, “This is our home. I want to tell our neighbour that changing names will not achieve anything. Tomorrow, if we change the names of some places or states in China, will it make them ours?”

Advising China not to repeat the mistake, the minister said such steps could harm relations. To drive home his point, he cited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee statement’s that “one can change friends, but not neighbours”. “India wants to maintain good relationship with all its neighbours. But if someone tries to hurt our self-respect, today’s India has the strength to hit back,” he said.

In a jibe at the Congress, the minister said large tracts of land were ceded to China before the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre. “No one can take India’s land now, I assure you. We have fixed the Congress’ mistakes and developed border infrastructure,” he said. India had earlier officially rejected the “renaming” of places. On April 2, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also put on record its objection, saying such moves were “senseless”. The 30 places renamed by Bejing include 12 mountains, four rivers, one lake, one mountain pass, 11 residential areas and a piece of land. The Chinese ministry also shared detailed latitude and longitude and a high-resolution map of the areas.

It’s not old India India wants to maintain good ties with all neighbours. But if someone tries to hurt our self-respect, today’s India has strength to hit back. — Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

