IIM-A makes it to top 25 in mgmt studies globally, JNU India's highest-placed university: QS Rankings

Jawaharlal Nehru University. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

As many as 69 Indian institutions have made it to the top 500 list of QS World University Rankings by Subject, with the country having 424 entries this time compared to 355 last year.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is India’s highest-ranked university placed at 20th position globally for development studies, according to the QS Rankings, announced on Wednesday. The university is also the country’s top-ranked university in the subjects of geography, history, modern languages, politics & international relations, anthropology, English language & literature and linguistics.

69 institutions in top 500

  • Having 424 entries compared to 355 last year, 69 Indian institutions made it to the top 500 list
  • In Asia, India secured the second spot in terms of the number of universities featured, trailing behind China

From the region

  • Chandigarh varsity in 51-100 in hospitality & leisure mgmt
  • OP Jindal University, Sonepat, ranked 72nd in law

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, which debuted in business and management studies, secured the 22nd spot globally. IIM-Bangalore was placed at the first spot in accounting and finance subject in the coveted rankings announced by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the London-based higher education analytics firm.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has secured a global ranking of 51-70 in data science and petroleum engineering. IIT-Delhi secured 100th position in environmental science, IIT-Bombay 25th rank in engineering-mineral & mining and IIT-Madras 29th spot in petroleum engineering.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Chennai, grabbed the 24th position globally for dentistry studies. The most-represented Indian universities in the present edition of the rankings are the University of Delhi (30 entries), IIT-Kharagpur (27), IIT-Bombay (28) and IIT-Madras (22 entries).

Indian universities excelled in fields like computer science, chemistry, biological sciences, business studies and physics. In the Asian region, India secured the second spot in terms of the number of universities featured, trailing behind China.

According to the QS, the rankings were a comparative analysis of the performance of more than 16,400 individual university programmes, taken by students at over 1,500 universities, which can be found in 95 countries and territories.

QS CEO Jessica Turner said, “One of the biggest challenges faced by India is providing high-quality tertiary education in the face of exploding demand. The 2020’s National Education Policy set the ambitious target of 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035.”

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

