Kanpur, December 24
Dean of Students Welfare and Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at IIT-Kanpur, Professor Sameer Khandekar, died of cardiac arrest while delivering a speech, ironically on a health-related topic, at an alumni meet on the campus.
The last words of 53-year-old Khandekar reportedly were, “Take care of your health...”, after which he collapsed on the dais.
He was rushed to Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology, where he was declared “dead upon arrival”.
According to IIT-K sources, the Professor was grappling with cardiac health issues since 2019.
Cardiologist Dr Neeraj Kumar said by the time the patient was brought to the hospital, he had already passed away. “He died of cardiac arrest or cardiac block,” Kumar added.
Sharing the news on X, IIT-K Director Prof S. Ganesh said that the institute was mourning “the loss of a humble soul”.
The Professor is survived by his parents, wife Pradyanya and a son. His body has been kept at the health centre of the institute and the last rites will take place after his son, who is studying at Cambridge University, arrives from the UK.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry
Newly elected body appears to be in ‘complete control of for...
Retired police officer shot dead by militants at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla
Mohammad Shafi was shot inside a mosque early today
Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea
US Central Command describes the vessel as an Indian-flagged...
Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway
Police struggle to regulate traffic
IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies
According to sources, the Professor was grappling with cardi...