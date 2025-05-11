IIT-Kharagpur forms panel to prevent suicides on campus

IIT-Kharagpur on Saturday said it had set up a 10-member committee to look into ways to ensure the well-being of students after four suicides were reported from its hostels in less than a year.

The committee comprises psychologists, legal experts, former police personnel, educationists, counsellors and alumni, a statement said. It is expected to submit its report within three months, it said.

“The committee will assess factors (primary, secondary or tertiary) that are affecting the mental health and well-being of students, faculty and staff of the institute,” it said.

It will also identify the key challenges that hinder the resolution of mental health issues on campus. Besides, the committee will take stock of initiatives taken to address such issues and recommend further measures that can bolster the mental health eco-system of students and staff, a statement said.