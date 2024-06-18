IIT-Kharagpur student found dead in hostel

PTI

Kolkata, June 17

The body of a third-year IIT Kharagpur student was found hanging in her hostel on Monday. The student was identified as Devika Pillai (21), a senior police officer said.

“The student was found hanging from the ceiling of the hostel building. Whether it is a case of suicide or something else, is yet to be ascertained. We have started an investigation in this regard,” the officer said.

The body was sent to Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination, he added. The IIT-Kharagpur said Pillai, a third-year student of department of biotechnology, was found hanging in her hostel room in the morning.

Asked if it was a case of suicide, the institute spokesperson said, “The police are conducting a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding Pillai’s death.”