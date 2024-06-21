Illicit liquor claims 34 lives in Tamil Nadu

PTI

Chennai, June 20

The entire Karunapuram locality in Kallakurichi on Thursday echoed with the wails of the family members of the victims of illicit arrack that claimed the lives of at least 34 people. About 100 others are undergoing treatment.

Following the tragedy in the state’s northern district, the opposition lashed out at the DMK while the ruling party said it should not be assumed such issues happened only during its regime.

While Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin’s resignation, the CM said: “The Kallakurichi incident must not have happened and it has caused deep anguish to me.” The deaths were due to consumption of ‘methanol mixed arrack’, he said, adding he has directed authorities to ensure special care to those being treated in hospitals.

Stalin, who held a meeting to review the situation, announced setting up of a one-man commission to be led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas to make recommendations to the government on measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents and also look into the reasons for the deaths.

Four people linked to the sale of the poisonous arrack have been arrested so far, Stalin said and declared Rs 10 lakh assistance to each of the families of the deceased. Also, he announced Rs 50,000 assistance to those who are being treated in hospitals.

The state Home Secretary and Director General of Police will submit a report on the hooch tragedy following inspection. While the CB-CID officials began their probe in Kallakurichi, Stalin said he had directed them to probe the source of methanol and its complete destruction at the local level.

#Tamil Nadu