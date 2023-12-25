I’m a sufferer who knows how to handle insults: V-P

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that people don’t even spare those, like him, who are in a constitutional post and that he too was a “sufferer”, indirectly referring to last week’s mimicry controversy and his resultant outburst in Rajya Sabha about how he was being targeted due to his post and community.

‘Democracy very much alive in India’ Addressing the convocation ceremony of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Dhankhar on Sunday — in an indirect reference to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s comments that institutions in the country were no longer free — said that democracy in India is very much alive and it is the only country where power transfer is by the ballot. TNS

In an interaction with 2023 batch probationers of the Indian Statistical Service, Dhankhar — while advising them to tread on the path of righteousness — said, “Anyone in position, even in my position as a constitutional head of Rajya Sabha – I am the Chairman there, I am the Vice-President of this country – people don’t spare me. Should that change my mindset? No. Should this result in deviation of my path? No. On the path of righteousness, we always must proceed.”

“I am a sufferer. A sufferer knows how to withstand inside, take all fronts, all insults with one direction — we are in the service of our Bharat Mata. If you will have to show your integrity, you will have to show your high ethical standards,” he went on to add.

Earlier this month, Dhankhar had expressed anger in the Upper House over a video where he was seen bowing before the Prime Minister at an event. Commenting on the video, which had been posted by the Congress on its social media platform, the Vice-President had sarcastically remarked that how nowadays everything is recorded on social media and one never knows who is out there trying to measure his spine. He had added that it was his nature to greet everybody courteously.

On Sunday, Dhankhar — during the interaction with the probationers — again praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “We are lucky to have a Prime Minister who is passionate about development, who has a mission that our Bharat should be taken to 2047 as a developed nation.

He is in mission mode and his achievements are stupendous. The global authorities have recognised it. When we look around, the IMF and World Bank, they all prefer India. India is taken as the favourite destination for investment and opportunities. Look at our situation where we were in terms of the economy just 10 years back. Now, we have overtaken the UK and France. Japan and Germany are next by 2030.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jagdeep Dhankhar