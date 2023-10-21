‘Imphal’ warship delivered to Navy four months ahead of schedule

New Delhi, October 20
The third of the Visakhapatnam-class warships, Imphal, was delivered to the Navy by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on Friday.
The MDL said the stealth guided-missile destroyer had been delivered more than four months ahead of the contractual time.
Imphal is the first naval warship being commissioned with accommodation for women officers and sailors, it said.
The ship had sailed out for sea trials in April and has since undergone a comprehensive schedule of trials in harbour and at sea.
The time taken to build Imphal and for her trials is the shortest for any indigenous destroyer, said the Ministry of Defence. TNS
75% shipbuilding indigenous
- Medium range surface-to-air missiles from BEL, Bengaluru
- BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles (BrahMos Aerospace, New Delhi)
- Torpedo tube launchers and anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers from Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai
- 76mm super rapid gun mount (BHEL, Haridwar)
