 In 3:2 majority verdict, Supreme Court says queer couples can’t adopt children : The Tribune India

  • India
  • In 3:2 majority verdict, Supreme Court says queer couples can’t adopt children

In 3:2 majority verdict, Supreme Court says queer couples can’t adopt children

The Bench said it is for Parliament to effect changes in the law for validating such unions

In 3:2 majority verdict, Supreme Court says queer couples can’t adopt children

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 17

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court, by a majority of 3:2, on Tuesday upheld one of the adoption regulations prohibiting unmarried and queer couples from adopting children.

However, the bench, unanimously, refused to legalise same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act and held that there is no fundamental right to marry. They also said it is for Parliament to effect changes in the law for validating such unions.

The constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha delivered four separate verdicts and they agreed on some legal issues and differed on others. 

The top court, by a majority of 3:2, refused the right of adoption to queer couples.

While Chief Justice Chandrachud and Justice Kaul, in their two separate and concurring verdicts, held one of the guidelines of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), prohibiting unmarried and queer couples from adopting, as unconstitutional and illegal.

Regulation 5(3) of CARA says "no child shall be given in adoption to a couple unless they have at least two years of stable marital relationship except in the cases of relative or step-parent adoption". 

"There was no material on record to prove that only a married heterosexual couple can provide stability to a child," the CJI said while pronouncing the verdict.

"The regulation 5(3) indirectly discriminates against atypical unions. A queer person can adopt only in an individual capacity. This has the effect of reinforcing the discrimination against queer community.

"Law cannot assume that only heterosexual couples can be good parents. This would amount to discrimination. So the adoption regulations are violative of the Constitution for discrimination against queer couples," the CJI said.

However, three other judges -- Justice Bhat, Justice Kohli and Justice Narasimha -- differed with the CJI and upheld the CARA regulations.

This is not to say that unmarried or non-heterosexual couples cannot be good parents, Justice Bhat said, adding that the State, as the guardian, has to explore all areas and ensure that the benefits reach such children who are in need of stable homes.

The CJI said that provisions of the Special Marriage Act cannot be struck down and words cannot be read into it to allow same-sex marriages.

The majority opinion of Justice Bhat, Justice Kohli and Justice Narasimha said there is no unqualified right to marriage and the entitlement to civil unions can be only through enacted laws. 

Queer persons are not prohibited from celebrating their love for each other, but they have no right to claim recognition.  

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out passwordless logins with passkeys on Android

2
Punjab

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested

3
Punjab

Resume visas for People of Indian Origin in Canada, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney requests MEA

4
World

Hamas releases first video of hostage: French-Israeli woman was abducted from a party

5
India

MS Gill laid to rest, wreath placed on ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s behalf

6
Punjab

Akal Takht imposes ban on carrying of Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' for destination weddings

7
World

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

8
Ludhiana

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

9
Patiala

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

10
India

Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Top News

Supreme Court says no to same-sex marriage

Supreme Court declines to legalise same-sex marriage

CJI says ‘making such a law is domain of Parliament’

Same-sex marriage is legal in these 34 countries; here’s the complete list

Same-sex marriage is legal in these 34 countries; here’s the complete list

In these countries, marriage between same-sex couples is leg...

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and ‘lack of fiscal prudence’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning his governance and fiscal prudence

Purohit has accused the state government of diverting capita...

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, dedicates it to film fraternity

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award, dedicates it to film fraternity

She made her debut in Hindi films opposite Dev Anand in Guru...

I-T dept conducts searches in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T ...


Cities

View All

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Amritsar: Doctors end protest after police register case against attackers

Daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai from November 1

This ward’s residents battle bad roads poor sanitation, garbage heaps, stench

NREGA workers hold protest, want timely payment of wages

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Chandigarh: Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Mishaps prompt PGI to upgrade firefighting infra

As auctions fail, Chandigarh MC proposes to rent out 108 unsold booths

5 cars damaged as tree falls on them in Chandigarh's Sector 8

Punjab drugs case: Bikram Majithia appears in Mohali court

‘Dead’ for 20 years, ex-navy employee arrested by Delhi Police for triple murder

‘Dead’ for 20 years, ex-navy employee arrested by Delhi Police for triple murder

Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

2020 Delhi riots: Court pulls up police for ‘half-hearted’ probe, seeks written explanation

May make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

AAP summons MLA Sheetal Angural day after his outburst against MP Sushil Rinku

Farmers seek extension of deadline to extract sand from fields

Biker killed in road accident

Two Jharkhand residents arrested with 1.5-kg opium

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

After collision, concrete mixer truck falls into canal in Ludhiana

Tough time for farmers after rainfall due to lack of facilities at grain market in Ludhiana

Rainfall to delay harvesting, stretch paddy lifting schedule

Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana waterlogged again after rain, commuters bear brunt

‘Killed’ 31 years ago in a ‘fake encounter’, CBI finds man alive

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

Rain wreaks havoc on mandis, flattens crops

Police crack Bihar native’s murder within hours

Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Built six months ago, new SDM complex yet to be inaugurated