In 9th list, Congress names five candidates

New Delhi, March 29
The Congress on Friday released its ninth list of five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The party has fielded CP Joshi from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, replacing earlier announced candidate Damodar Gurjar, who will now be contesting from Rajsamand.
Sudarshan Rawat was earlier named the candidate from Rajsamand. But Rawat, for reason not yet clear, refused to contest.
The Congress named Thukaram from the Bellary (ST) constituency of Karnataka and Sunil Bose and Raksha Ramaiah from the Chamarajanagar (SC) and Chikkballapur constituencies of Karnataka, respectively.
With the latest list, the number candidates announced by the party so far rose to 213.
