In 9th list, Congress names five candidates

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

The Congress on Friday released its ninth list of five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded CP Joshi from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, replacing earlier announced candidate Damodar Gurjar, who will now be contesting from Rajsamand.

Sudarshan Rawat was earlier named the candidate from Rajsamand. But Rawat, for reason not yet clear, refused to contest.

The Congress named Thukaram from the Bellary (ST) constituency of Karnataka and Sunil Bose and Raksha Ramaiah from the Chamarajanagar (SC) and Chikkballapur constituencies of Karnataka, respectively.

With the latest list, the number candidates announced by the party so far rose to 213.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Rajasthan